'We went into another gear': How CSU almost made the comeback of year

IT was the game that the CSU Mustards had circled on the calendar as their best opportunity to pick up a second win this New Holland Cup season.
For most of Saturday's game against the Parkes Boars it looked as if they'd fall short of that goal.
Then they gave themselves hope with their greatest half of football this year.
Sadly, despite an unanswered 17-point run after half-time, CSU came up short 32-27 in an entertaining clash at University Oval.
With several team members making their return from holidays, and with an encouraging preparation throughout the week, CSU's Joe Fajloun said the squad were feeling positive about their chances.
"We trained really well this week. We had everyone come back and it was our chance to put our mark on the competition and start our finals run, because we're still in contention for it," he said.
"The coaches have been giving us a really good structure to run with and it's been working. We to Narromine with a depleted squad last weekend and we went to Parkes before that with a depleted squad, where we played really well."
The CSU-Parkes game pitted the two bottom placed teams against one another, with fourth place up for grabs to whoever came out ahead.
That was a big motivator for CSU in their much improved final 40 minutes of football.
Fajloun said it's a performance that shows the team isn't short on spirit.
"We went into another gear in that second half. To only lose by five points after numerous weeks of not scoring any points at all, I couldn't fault the effort of any of the blokes at all," he said.
"At full-time everyone was gutted but everyone, including those who came off the bench, was excellent. I told everyone to keep their heads up and that you can't win all of them."
Down 32-10 and staring down the barrell of another big defeat the second half didn't start much better for CSU when the Boars camped themselves down the uni side's end of the ground.
But when the students scored against the run of play it sparked something special.
"We defended for about five minutes straight on our own five metre line. We had a turnover, went down the field and scored. We went on to score a couple more," Fajloun said.
"In the last 10 minutes the rain and wind picked up and the footy started to get pretty ugly. It slipped away from us unfortunately.
"There were a couple of turnovers and penalties that took the game away from us but as the coaching staff said to us afterwards it was those couple of moments that cost us the game."
CSU rounds out their season with a game away to the Mudgee Wombats before they host Dubbo Rhinos in the final round.
"I genuinely think if we come out for a full 80 like we did in the second half then we could upset some teams," Fajloun said.
"We were close to beating Dubbo on our Old Mitchell Day so there's no reason why we can't beat them."
The deficit CSU has to fourth-placed Parkes is now eight points.
It wasn't the day that CSU were hoping for, as their second grade (29-10) and women's sides (48-17) also went down to Parkes.
