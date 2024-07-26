See the smiling faces at the presentation of council donations

REPRESENTATIVES of various community groups gathered for the presentation of donations from Bathurst Regional Council recently.
Funding allocations this year ranged from sponsorship of the annual Carols by Candlelight to helping the CWA run a Central Western schools' public speaking competition to helping the Bathurst City and RSL Band Association buy new equipment to record band performances and replace gas heaters.
The presentation was held in the council chambers and was preceded by an address by mayor Jess Jennings.
Cr Jennings said community groups "are at the heart of our community".
"They provide valuable services and networks for like-minded people to come together on a regular basis," he said.
"The funding from council helps ensure these groups can continue to operate into the future."
