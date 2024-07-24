'Not acceptable': Zero-tolerance approach promised after 28 dog attacks in 12 months

NINETEEN people were injured in dog attacks in the local government area in the past year, Bathurst Regional Council says.
Six of them required hospital treatment and five others needed medical treatment.
The figures have been provided as council says it will adopt a zero-tolerance approach to serious violations of the Companion Animals Act in relation to the control of dogs.
Mayor Jess Jennings said three members of the public were seriously injured in a dog attack recently and, in the past 12 months, council has investigated 28 dog attacks involving 32 attacking dogs.
He said that equated to more than one a fortnight and they were only the attacks reported to council.
In mid-June, police told the Western Advocate that a 17-year-old male had been attacked by a dog in South Bathurst, a 21-year-old male had been bitten, and a 30-year-old female police officer had suffered a bite wound to her left hand while attending the scene.
The dog in question was seized by Bathurst Regional Council rangers and was later euthanised.
Council believes there are many non-injury attacks that go unreported as well as attacks on livestock that remain unreported, he said.
"In the same time, there were 19 people injured in attacks, six who required hospital treatment and five others requiring medical treatment," Cr Jennings said.
"Thirty animals were also injured in that time, with livestock the most common victim, with the outcome often fatal.
"These figures are not acceptable, and council will step up its enforcement relating to the responsibilities of dog owners under the Companion Animals Act."
Cr Jennings said the first step in responsible dog control is to ensure all dogs are microchipped and registered, as is required by the Companion Animals Act.
"The stray dogs picked up by council rangers are often unregistered and not microchipped or those that are microchipped often have incorrect ownership details," he said.
"The Companion Animals Register shows that less than half of dogs in the local government area are registered. We need to lift these figures.
"Responsible pet ownership begins with registration and microchipping."
Cr Jennings said dog owners also have a range of other obligations under the Companion Animals Act, including to have their dog under control or confined to secure premises.
"The number of straying dogs has reached unacceptable levels and this poses a risk to the public and council's rangers," he said.
"With the increasing risk to public safety, council will increase its enforcement activities in relation to animal control.
"The safety of the community is at the heart of this campaign.
"We know we have many responsible dog owners in our community, and we want to ensure that they are supported by stamping out irresponsible behaviour that puts other people and other animals at risk."
BATHURST has a tragic history when it comes to dog attacks.
In November 2002, a 72-year-old woman was found dead at the side of a Gormans Hill home in an incident that shocked the city.
The Western Advocate reported at the time that one of the dogs was a Great Dane-Bull Mastiff cross.
