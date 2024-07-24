We trust that keen regional artists will be considering this scholarship | The arts

THE Windmill Trust and Regional Arts NSW are pleased to announce that the 2024 Windmill Trust Scholarship for Regional NSW Artists has opened for applications.
This award opens up avenues for regional artists seeking to further their professional development, exhibition opportunities or to deepen research with a $10,000 scholarship.
There is one winner per year.
Previous winners from the Central West are Portland-based sculptor Harrie Fasher (2015), Orange-based artist Bradley Hammond (2012), Hill End-based artist Nicole Welch (2011) and Bathurst painter Rachel Ellis (2006).
"The energy and creativity coming from the NSW rural and regional arts community sector, even in times of challenge, continues to impress and inspire us," said Victoria Weekes on behalf of the Windmill Trust Management Committee.
"The trustees are once again excited to see the Windmill Trust Scholarship provide support to regional NSW artists to take their practice to a new level."
Established in 1997 in memory of the artist Penny Meagher, the Windmill Trust Scholarship was born out of a desire to offer support to Australian visual artists living outside metropolitan areas to advance their careers.
This will be the 27th year of this unique opportunity for artists in regional areas throughout NSW.
"It is a tremendous honour to collaborate with the Windmill Trust and deliver not just a prestigious scholarship, but one that has been changing the career trajectories of regional creatives for close to three decades," Regional Arts NSW CEO Dr Tracey Callinan said.
"We look forward to seeing the applications come in with great enthusiasm."
Applications for the 2024 Windmill Trust Scholarship for Regional NSW Artists are now open and will close at 11.59pm (AEST) on Monday, September 2. One $10,000 scholarship will be awarded.
Applications can be made online at regionalartsnsw.com.au/windmill-trust-scholarship-2024/
For further information on the Windmill Trust and previous winners of the award, visit www.windmilltrust.org.au/
THE popular Regional Songwriting Contest is back.
The event happens in November, but between now and then there will be a string of free workshops in areas such as writing, performance and industry skills.
Host Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre will hold an information session (online) on Wednesday, July 31.
Open to singer/songwriters from across the Central West, this online information session will answer all your questions about how the competition works, the various workshops available in the lead-up, deadlines, processes and anything else you need to know.
The presenters will talk through the various parts of the competition and then open to questions from those in attendance.
The Central West is defined by the local government areas of Arts OutWest: Lithgow, Mid-Western Regional, Bathurst, Oberon, Orange, Blayney, Cowra, Cabonne, Weddin, Forbes, Parkes and Lachlan.
For registrations and more info, visit bmec.com.au/.../regional-songwriting-contest.../
Cabonne Acquisitive Prize Exhibition presentation night: Thursday, July 25 at 6pm at Cabonne Community Centre, Molong.
Comedy Club: Marty Bright, Ruven Govender and Imaan Hadchiti: Thursday, July 25 at 6pm at Little Alberts at The Victoria Bathurst.
Jimeoin: Who's Your Man?!: Thursday, July 25 at 7.30pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre and then Friday, July 26 at 8pm at Orange Civic Theatre.
Chicago - Teen Edition: Starts Thursday, July 25 at 7.30pm at Orange Civic Theatre.
The Rylstone Comedy Show: Friday, July 26 at 7pm at the Rylstone Hotel.
Intertwined: Friday, July 26, Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at 7.30pm at Cowra Civic Centre.
Allegri Singers: Seasons Of Earth And Heart: Saturday, July 27 at 2pm at KeyStone 1889 in Keppel Street, Bathurst and then Sunday, July 28 at 2pm at Malachi Gilmore Hall, Oberon.
Saturday Art Club: Saturday, July 27 at 3pm at Gang Gang Gallery Lithgow.
Clancy Pye: Saturday, July 27 at 7.30pm at Bathurst RSL.
Creatives Yarn: Sunday, July 28 at Lithgow Workies.
Seven Drunken Nights: The Story Of The Dubliners: Tuesday, July 30 at 7.30pm at Orange Civic Theatre.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
