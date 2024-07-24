Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

We trust that keen regional artists will be considering this scholarship | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
Updated July 24 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrie Fasher, the 2015 recipient of the Windmill Trust Scholarship for Regional NSW Artists, in her Portland foundry. Picture by Silversalt Photography.
Harrie Fasher, the 2015 recipient of the Windmill Trust Scholarship for Regional NSW Artists, in her Portland foundry. Picture by Silversalt Photography.

THE Windmill Trust and Regional Arts NSW are pleased to announce that the 2024 Windmill Trust Scholarship for Regional NSW Artists has opened for applications.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.