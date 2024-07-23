Rebuilding after fire: when the Jehovah's Witnesses could have a new church

EFFORTS to replace the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall are advancing, with Bathurst council agreeing to assist the developers.
The Kingdom Hall was lost in 2021 when fire swept through the Raglan church in the early hours of September 18, forcing the congregation to find new ways to worship as the Jehovah's Witnesses worked out a plan to rebuild.
A development application (DA) proposing to build a new place of worship on the site was lodged in December, 2023, and was subsequently approved by Bathurst council in early March, 2024.
The new 382 square metre building, which is single storey, will include an auditorium with space for more than 100 people, a meeting room, bathrooms, and kitchen facilities.
There will also be a 60-space car park to support the facility, with the existing site entry to be relocated during the construction process.
NSW Jehovah's Witnesses spokesperson Stephen Nicholson said the pre-work on the site is just now getting under way on the site.
This will take about two weeks, followed by a further 16 weeks of construction to build the new premises.
Mr Nicholson said people are donating their time to make this possible.
"Volunteers from all around the country will come, various crews of various expertise, and it will take four months," he said.
All going well, the congregation will be able to return to the site for worship before the end of the year.
It's a positive outcome after what was a devastating loss in 2021, with the fire that claimed the building deemed suspicious.
"From a negative thing, the positive support of the community, that has been just terrific, and then having a brand new place to worship, that's really now the focus, the excitement," Mr Nicholson said.
"The way we operate when we build these things, everyone's involved."
When the council considered the DA, it was conscious of pedestrian needs around that part of Raglan, given the site has frontage to the upgraded highway.
A condition of consent is for a 1.5-metre wide footpath to be constructed for the full frontage of the property to Napoleon Street.
Since the DA was approved, the council has received a request to enter into a works in kind arrangement with the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for the footpath.
The request was considered at the July 17, 2024 council meeting, with it determined that the council will enter into the arrangement.
Council will allocate about $39,000 to the construction costs from its section 7.11 of its developer contributions plan, Bathurst regional community facilities.
According to council staff, this section identifies cycleways and footpaths as the kinds of community infrastructure that can be funded through developer contributions.
The costings for the project were provided by the developer and reviewed by the council's engineering department, which has deemed the quote as "satisfactory".
Council has also reviewed and endorsed the design of the pathway, which will span about 100 metres on the eastern side of Napoleon Street.
