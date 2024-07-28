Chance to humanise the art of whisky Advertising Feature

Crafting and creating local flavours for a richer experience. Picture Supplied

While many producers call on communities to support local products, one man is taking the concept of 'locally produced' one step further. Craft Works Distillery in Capertee is set to celebrate 10 years in business in 2025, but has a longer history than that going back almost 20 years.



Craft Works founder and whisky connoisseur 'Crafty' said it had been a fantastic journey to get to this point and that he was excited for what the future held. "My interest in whisky stems from one man, Mark Reynier, and his Scottish distillery 'Bruichladdich' which is where I get my terroir approach and interest from.



"Mark later moved on and formed a new distillery in Ireland called "Waterford", and I will be heading there in October to deep dive in and discover more about the terroir approach," he said. "I started drinking whisky 20 years ago and opened my distillery in 2015, and this guy who inspired me all those years ago is now a good friend and understands what I am trying to achieve here."

The concept of terroir, normally associated with vineyards and wineries, focuses on location, soils, and climate conditions to create different and unique flavours.



It is a concept that Crafty said he has always found interesting and is looking forward to developing more regarding distilling. "I really want people to understand first and foremost that whisky is an agricultural product.



"The idea of 'paddock to plate' or in this case 'paddock to bottle' is very much aligned with the idea of terroir, it's a sense of place where a product comes from," he said. "We're growing barley locally for the distillery as I'm a big advocate for where wine has wine terroir, so do we have whisky terroir, and this is something that I am exploring how location and climates can affect flavours."



While Crafty is based in Sydney, he has a country life in Capertee, an area that he said he loves and has great climate conditions for making whisky. "I'm growing barley with a farmer close by in Rylstone and have a number of different recipes that I have been exploring over the years," he said. "One is established which is 'I AM', then I have another one I am rolling out this year called 'URrr', and that will be followed by 'WErr' which will be a wood-smoked whisky."



When Crafty first started he was inspired by beer, using recipes especially like stout beer. Looking towards the future, he said he was looking at American brewers and beer producers who have moved into distilling as a natural progression. "They are also now looking at whisky as an agricultural product and want the flavours from grains to really shine through, as opposed to the lazy idea that 80 percent of flavour comes from a barrel."



"I'm also really looking to drill down on terroir, and I've taken seed stock from the Riverina and planted that seed in Rylstone, so completely different soils and climate conditions," he said. "In a few years, I will be releasing some vintage terroirs where the only differences will be where the barley is grown, and it will really showcase the different flavours."