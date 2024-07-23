Friends turn rivals for a day during entertaining NSW All Schools clashes

WHEN you've got three Bathurst girls split across three different teams at the NSW All Schools Secondary Opens Hockey tri series you know there's going to be plenty of banter on the field.
Tayla Grabham (Combined High Schools), Lily Kable (Combined Independent Schools) and Giaan Willott (Combined Catholic Colleges) travelled to Newcastle on Tuesday to face one another across three games.
It was a rare opportunity for Bathurst's three leading under 18s girls players to go up against one another at a high level and ultimately Grabham came away with the bragging rights.
Grabham's CHS team won a close tussle against CIS 3-2 before they proved too strong for CCC later in the day with a 6-1 victory.
In the day's other match CIS beat CCC 4-2.
The day got even better for Grabham when she was named in the NSW All Schools merit team after her excellent performances across both games.
Grabham was thrilled to have the opportunity to go up against some familiar faces.
"It was a great standard with good, fast games. It was a great competition between all the girls," she said.
"It was nice to play against some of my friends who I've played with in other teams. That was great to have a bit of banter with those girls on the field.
"Our first game we started off pretty strong before they came back really strong towards the end of it.
"We started off a lot stronger in the second game, and that showed on the final score."
There's still a lot for Grabham to look forward to in 2024.
She'll be chasing another state appearance with the NSW Indoor team, having made it to that level in previous years.
"Indoor's coming up soon and I do like that a lot," Grabham said.
"We'll have trials for that coming up this weekend. It comes around pretty quick."
