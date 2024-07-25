If you want a unique memento, you're in with a sporting chance | State politics

THE countdown is on to the 2024 Olympic Games and soon our televisions will be taken over by the sporting achievements of our Aussies in Paris.
Back home, the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages has a special opportunity to commemorate the Olympics by releasing limited-edition commemorative birth certificates that you can order.
These certificates are more than documents, they are a unique way to celebrate sporting pride and this moment in history, which can be treasured for years to come.
Special Matildas, Socceroos and 2024 Olympics designs, by artist Serena Geddes, have been released.
The new releases join a collection of longstanding favourites like the NRL, rugby union and Lunar New Year-themed certificates.
Commemorative birth certificates do not hold any legal status, with NSW residents still requiring an official birth certificate for proof of identity.
Score a piece of sporting history and get your Matildas and Socceroos certificates today by heading to www.nsw.gov.au/family-and-relationships/births/commemorative-birth-certificates/commemorative-birth-certificate-designs.
THE annual Arts and Cultural Funding program is taking applications for arts and cultural organisations, local government authorities and service organisations to deliver arts and cultural activities in their communities.
Whether it be the development of a production, commissioning of an artwork, community collaborations, improving accessibility to arts and cultural programs or organising a program of workshops to develop the skills of emerging artists, this funding program could be for you.
Grants from $30,000 to $200,000 are available and applications will close on August 8, 2024.
For more information, head to www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/annual-funding-for-organisations-24/25.
