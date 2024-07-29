'Takes a little bit of pressure off': Good news for Carols after challenging 2023

THE long-term future for the popular Carols by Candlelight community event has been secured after a new funding announcement.
Bathurst Regional Council has given a five-year, $7500-per-year sponsorship to the carols that will ensure it is able to be held at its traditional home of Machattie Park or at its 2023 home of Victoria Park.
Mitchell Conservatorium executive director Andrew Smith was in the council chambers recently to officially receive the funding.
He said the carols had previously been able to rely on sponsors to finance the free community event, "but costs have gone up and things were pretty tight, particularly last year when Machattie Park was out, so we had to move it to the Adventure Playground".
The event was forced to move because of the thousands of flying foxes living in Machattie Park's trees.
Council originally agreed to contribute $1000 in funding towards the 2023 event, as well as in-kind support by permitting the use of Machattie Park at no extra cost, but increased that funding for the 2023 event to $7500 following a request from the conservatorium.
"They [council] did then suggest that I apply for a long-term, five-year grant," Mr Smith said.
"And all credit to them, I do appreciate them doing that just to secure that event.
"We don't know if we're going to have Machattie Park available to us again due to the bats or we're going to have to move it somewhere.
"So they've given us funding to ensure that, wherever it is, we can try to make it work.
"That doesn't mean we won't have challenges and, of course, we have lots of other sponsors who contribute money.
"But it is a not-for-profit community event, so there's no ticket sales involved.
"And a lot of our staff and musicians in town give up their time for free to make sure this community event goes ahead every year.
"Fortunately, that [the new five-year sponsorship] takes a little bit of pressure off us."
Mr Smith said the carols event has a more than 40-year history stretching back to Mount Panorama as a venue.
"But costs go up - particularly things like production costs," he said of the modern event.
"They pretty much doubled over COVID. So we've faced some huge challenges to put the event on with the production you need.
"It's not like in 1978, when you didn't really need a whole heap of sound and lighting equipment. Things have changed."
Increased safety requirements have also added to costs, he said.
Mr Smith said there were challenges right up until the days before last year's carols.
"There had been a lot of to and fro about where it was going to go and it was only pretty much on the Friday before that we finalised everything - got all the safety checks done, all the road and traffic compliance," he said.
"Up until then, we didn't even know whether it was going to happen.
"I think we were very happy that we could actually put an event on.
"Numbers were down because it was probably the hottest day of the year.
"The beauty of Machattie Park is there's lots of shade, whereas there's limited shade at the Adventure Playground.
"It's okay over in the park area, where all the play equipment is, but the rest of the venue is quite hot.
"It was certainly quite a challenge for the performers too. We had a couple of people who suffered a little bit from the heat, including myself, I have to say."
Mr Smith is hopeful of a return to Machattie Park, which has been progressively reopened but remains partly closed.
"It's comfortable for everyone. There's plenty of shade," he said of the CBD park.
"It's more of a social occasion where people are sitting around on blankets and listening and stuff like that.
"Not that there's anything wrong with the Adventure Playground or Victoria Park area - it's a natural amphitheatre, so it's really good for visibility and stuff like that, as opposed to Machattie Park, which has lots of hedges and trees.
"But, in terms of safety, or the wellbeing of people, with the shade and a more central area, less disruption to local traffic, particularly residential traffic, it [Machattie Park] is a preferred venue.
"Plus, it has a built-in rotunda, so that saves us a bit on staging issues."
