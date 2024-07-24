Man loses his cool over dog poisoning suspicion

SMASHING up a woman's front yard over suspicions she had poisoned a dog has served as a reminder for one man to keep his cool in the future.
Scott Baker, 38, of Henderson Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 17, 2024 to damaging property.
Court documents state Baker was on his way home from a pub when he walked up to the victim's West Bathurst home about 6.15pm on May 30 and started banging on her front door.
"You killed my dog," Baker said to the woman.
He became irate and started to smash the woman's pot plants before throwing one into the front wall of the home, causing the plasterboard to break.
Baker also threw the victim's outdoor table onto the driveway and damaged her screen door.
The court heard the victim locked herself away in the laundry as she called police.
Police went to the property about 6.35pm and spoke to the victim.
Baker went to Bathurst Police Station about 11.50pm, where he said he thought the victim was responsible for poisoning his friend's dog several months ago.
He also said he had taken two Valiums with several alcoholic drinks.
THE court heard Baker had been addressing his alcohol issues and was in the process of moving to Victoria following the incident.
Magistrate Robert Rabbidge said that while "we're all living in a tough world" it was important to keep the peace.
"You've got to keep your cool. Clearly you lost it," Mr Rabbidge said.
"Taking this sort of action is totally unacceptable."
Baker was dismissed without penalty or conviction.
