Democracy is a bit messy. It's ever been thus

THE pronouncements are loud and getting louder that the coming Bathurst Regional Council election will be a poll of more consequence than usual.
And it's not hard to see why.
Council's poorly handled (from a public relations perspective, if nothing else) attempt at a super-sized special rate variation last year has left both sides of the debate unhappy - from those who thought ratepayers were being punished for a problem not of their making to those who thought council should have gone for a number of smaller rate increases over a number of years.
To the financial concerns in the Russell Street Civic Centre can be added the collapse of the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre proposal in Howick Street, the on-again, off-again go-kart track and the general sense of despondency amid parts of the CBD.
The TAFE building remains empty and unloved - though we're told there has been some recent movement on this front - and the city's stormwater harvesting project is unfinished almost five years after it received millions of dollars in funding.
Looking at the to-do list, it's tempting to think that no incoming crop of councillors will ever have faced such a challenge.
There has also been a recent theme among council critics that the voters somehow got it dreadfully wrong last time.
But the truth, surely, is that every incoming crop of councillors faces a daunting task. And the truth, surely, is that the voters get it right at every election.
Every council will be made up of disparate personalities and interests because the city is made up of disparate personalities and interests.
Every council is unlikely to vote unanimously on the big, controversial issues of the day - a go-kart track loan or a special rate variation - because the city as a whole is unlikely to have one consistent opinion on these big, controversial issues of the day.
While social media (where so many of us increasingly live our lives) reflects our opinions back at us, convincing us that the world thinks exactly as we do, the reality is more messy and unsatisfying.
And messy and unsatisfying is what the next council is likely to be at times. That's the nature of democracy.
Our job at the coming election is to give our number one vote to the candidate we would most like to see in the chamber. After that, whether we like it or not, it's all out of our control.
