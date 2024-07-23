Set to rise from the ashes at Raglan

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Almost three years after a fire ripped through the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Raglan, work on a replacement is now very close.
And, as senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain explains, volunteers from all around the country are expected to travel to Bathurst to make it happen.
On a different topic, Bradley Jurd has taken a look at the history of Carrington Park, the league ground that has hosted some of the city's biggest events over the years.
It's well-known that Elton John once performed there, but is it as well-known that it was once a caravan park?
In sport, Alex Grant takes a look at how the CSU Mustards almost pulled off the comeback of the year on the weekend.
Hyperbole? Try an unanswered 17-point run after half-time after being down 32-10.
As CSU's Joe Fajloun explains, the players didn't get the win, but they did show what they are capable of producing.
Matt Watson, deputy editor.
