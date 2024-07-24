They can't afford to strike, but they'll rally after 'broken promises'

THEY are the very definition of essential workers, but nurses and midwives are leaving the profession in droves, with their decisions to do so largely linked to one thing: pay.
Nurses and midwives across NSW say that what they are paid does not sufficiently reflect the vital work they do, nor have their wages kept up with inflation.
It's not much of an incentive for new people to enter the profession and, as a result, staffing levels are not where they should be.
The nurses and midwives that remain are fatigued, serving as yet another reason to switch careers.
Some are even relocating to other states, where they can be paid more for the same job.
Nurses and midwives at Bathurst Hospital are drawing attention to the issue amid their calls to the NSW government to increase wages.
They will be holding a rally outside the hospital for an hour from 2.15pm on Thursday, July 25.
In 2022, staff in Bathurst have walked off the job on four occasions, but this time will be different.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) Bathurst branch president Kathi Hamilton and secretary James Adams said staff are not going on strike, rather they will be rallying during their break to further their cause.
"This is going to be an own-time rally on Thursday," Mr Adams said.
"This will mean for staff that they'll be basically doing it in their own time for their work, so they'll be taking their break to come and rally and try to show the politicians that they mean business."
The own-time rally was chosen over striking to ensure there is minimal impact on patients, and it is in response to the cost of living pressures nurses and midwives are facing.
"We're very mindful of the economy at the moment and we're mindful that nurses just can't afford to strike," Mr Adams said.
The need to rally is off the back of what he and Ms Hamilton said were "broken promises" from the new Labor government.
Nurses and midwives were hopeful that a change in government, which came in March, 2023, would deliver the necessary changes, but so far, they have been left disappointed.
"The longer it takes for the government to act, the worse it's going to get," Mr Adams said.
"We're not seeing the change that we need in our workforce. The nurses and midwives are still tired, they're still burnt out, there's just been no improvement and they're still leaving, so they need to listen now."
The primary demand nurses and midwives have is a 15 per cent pay increase, plus superannuation, applicable from July 1, 2024.
Mr Adams said this figure will bring the wages of NSW nurses and midwives in line with other states.
"This will bring us back into line. We're basically on a 2008 wage right now," he said.
In addition to that, they also want night duty penalty rates to increase to 30 per cent to make these shifts more attractive.
A business case has been prepared to support the demands, with an evaluation of the revenue opportunity, cost savings and benefits under taken by Deloitte Financial Advisory on behalf of the NSWNMA.
"This has all been independently researched by Deloittes and they've proven that the NSW government can afford it," Mr Adams said.
"They've got $3.28 billion that they're not using for health benefits that's allocated to them. If they were to use that, they'd be able to meet our needs, but also save a lot of money as well.
"They've proven that by doing this they can reduce the staff turnover and save $140 million, and that will be in overtime costs, agency nurse costs, all those types of things."
Nurses and midwives are also seeking increases to their sick leave, which is important when they are at higher risk of illness because of the nature of their work.
They also want better staff-to-patient ratios to be implemented.
"They've started doing it in Sydney, but it's only just starting and it's going to take years to come through, if they stick to the plan," Ms Hamilton said.
The primary purpose of the rally on Thursday is to escalate actions staff have taken in their campaign for better pay and conditions.
Mr Adams said, over the last month, nurses and midwives have been wearing badges and stickers at work to spread awareness.
"This is just the next step," he said.
Members of the community are encouraged to join with the nurses and midwives at the rally.
"I think that would be wonderful if they could come along," Ms Hamilton said.
