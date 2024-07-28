Another piece in the puzzle of historic CBD pub's renovation plans

THE imposing balcony on a landmark CBD hotel is set to get much bigger under a development application before Bathurst Regional Council.
The Oxford Hotel has had plans in the works for years for a major renovation of the historic William Street property.
The plans include a new kids' play area, a rooftop bar and a second restaurant on the ground floor as part of a makeover that Oxford owner Ash Lyons says is going to leave the renovated pub "finished to the standard of the greatest hotels in this state".
A new $75,000 development application before Bathurst Regional Council gives an idea of one aspect of the renovation: a new balcony to complement the existing balcony on the heritage-listed portion of the building.
As it stands, the balcony on the heritage-listed portion reaches out over the William Street footpath, while the section of the hotel next to it is set back.
The heritage impact statement for the development application for the Oxford, prepared by Brett Moulds Design and Drafting, says the hotel is listed as a heritage item and is located within the Bathurst Regional Council heritage conservation area.
It says the proposed works include the removal of the railing on the existing balcony fronting William Street (this railing is described as not part of the original building, but a later addition) and the construction of a new metal framed balcony over the footpath.
"The majority of the elements that constitute the proposed balcony will be manufactured off-site to facilitate a shorter construction timeline," the heritage impact statement says.
"The structure is to be metal framed and finished in a sage green powdercoat finish. Balustrading is to be glass and the openings between columns has an arch detail.
"The proposed addition to the hotel will not impact on its historical significance or fabric of the original listed building."
The heritage impact statement says the new development will not affect existing views to or from the site and "the scale, simple materials and modern, streamlined design of the addition will complement rather than negatively impact the features and design of the original building".
The statement of environmental effects, meanwhile, says the alignment of the proposed balcony will be consistent with the existing balcony located on the heritage portion of the building and the alignment will be similar to balconies in the surrounding area, including at 166 William Street (the building that houses Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs), 181 George Street, 213 George Street and 223 George Street.
The conclusion to the heritage impact statement says Brett Moulds Design and Drafting looks forward to receiving feedback from council "on any of the issues identified in this report" and "should conditions be required to be adopted throughout the planning process, we hope to be able to incorporate them and provide the best possible outcome".
