'It's my privilege to be here': teacher's ode to school on major milestone

Maureen Dickson didn't know when she walked through the town's secondary school gates in the late 70s she'd still be there to cut its half-century birthday cake.
Breaking away from the town's central hub of primary and secondary students, Blayney High School formed on Water Street as a stand-alone institution on August 10 in 1974.
Roughly four years later, Mrs Dickson would start at the school as an all-rounder teacher in February of 1978, and she has chalked up 47 years and counting.
But while it might not seem like turning 50 is any big deal, she said it means a lot for the small town high school considering it's lived through a site-threatening fire amid five revolving decades of kids.
"It was a lot bigger when I first arrived than what it is now, it had 417 kids and a few more teaching staff," Mrs Dickson said.
"Classes had about 35 kids in each, but it was an abattoir's town back then that employed a huge amount of people, so everyone sort of lived and worked here more than they do now.
"I've taught grandparents of kids who were here."
Having evolved with the school for nearly the entirety of its lifespan, Mrs Dickson reflected on some of the changes during the years.
The 330-student school today has elevators for children with disabilities, a commercial-quality kitchen and classes of roughly 24.
Although she said nothing had changed about the pupils from then to now in that they're "still really great people".
But when compared to the advanced technology today, the long-time Personal Development, Health and Physical Education teacher remembers running Blayney High School classes with "a simple piece of chalk".
She remembers ordering student movies well-ahead of time, and how they'd get delivered to the school "reel-to-reel" like the old films.
"Even printing things off, you'd do it on a stencil where you had to turn the handle to get it going, so it was nothing like it is today in that regard," she said and laughed.
"But the opportunities [students] have these days with technology, subject selections and excursions, the growth has just been phenomenal.
"I love seeing kids have so much more to choose from now than they ever did before."
But with the good often comes the not so good, with the teacher having witnessed some of the school's rougher moments during the years.
In the early 1990s, Mrs Dickson recalled a significant fire ripping through the grounds, which destroyed the staff lounge and other classrooms.
"The fire was tragic, it really was, because part of the school was completely burned out, so it was just a tough time for everyone to get through," she said.
"We had the old pyramid-like gymnasium roof collapse as well, so I remember watching the new roof go on there.
"After so long, you do sort of see it all and everything in between, teachers who come and go and the students who grow up and go on to do great things.
"That's why this milestone is a big deal for our community, because it's a real hub here that's had its challenges.
"I think it's important to recognise all of it and say 'hey, we got through a big 50 years'."
The hub's reputation speaks for itself through the students, though, Mrs Dickson said.
Fenceless grounds are regularly occupied by kids playing basketball or football on the oval outside of school hours and on weekends.
After leaving her most recent role as deputy principal with Kelso High Campus, steering Blayney High School has been a decision worthy of sticking to.
"It is the most joyful, inclusive and enjoyable space to come to every day," Ms Beasley said, "because it's a beautiful school community with a fantastic student body and wonderful staff.
"It's a truly wonderful little place to come to and educate kids."
A similar sentiment was echoed by the sports teacher, who said it's "all those things and more" in a long 47-year list of highlights.
For Mrs Dickson, the people who've formed the Blayney High School community both in the then and now have been the reason she can't leave.
"I could've been retired nine years ago, but I can't see myself walking out the door anytime soon, I love it too much," she said.
"You really do see young kids grow up into adults after a while, and we've had some great principals during the years with wonderful parents and terrific times.
"When I tell other teachers where I work, they usually say 'you're so lucky' and I say 'I know, that's why I haven't gone anywhere'.
"It's my privilege to be here."
Blayney High School will celebrate its 50-year milestone to the day on August 10 at the Blayney Community Centre.
Tables can be organised for the dinner and music-packed night by contacting the school on (02) 6368 2100.
