'It's only for a week': Brother argues for Janine Vaughan billboard image to return

SEVEN days.
That's all Adam Vaughan says he is asking Bathurst Regional Council to consider when it comes to featuring his sister, missing woman Janine Vaughan, on a billboard at Carrington Park.
Ms Vaughan's image was displayed on a community-funded billboard for close to two years between 2021 and 2023, but is no longer visible in line with the original usage agreement.
A separate banner featuring Ms Vaughan, missing teen Jessica Small and missing Bathurst man Andrew Russell was also displayed.
But as Missing Persons Week rolls around once again, Mr Vaughan has asked council if his sister's image could feature again on the billboard from July 28 until August 4.
Council, however, said this is not an option.
General manager David Sherley said Ms Vaughan's image was placed on the billboard in July 2021 as a temporary installation and initial correspondence with council at the time indicated that the signage would be in place for three to six months.
"The signage remained in place until after Missing Persons Week in 2022," he said.
Mr Sherley said council was required to lodge a development application for continued use of the billboard and under the approval conditions, the missing persons content previously installed on the billboard is not permissible.
"The billboard has subsequently been used to promote the Bathurst Winter Festival. This signage will remain in place for the foreseeable future," he said.
After hearing the news, Mr Vaughan called on council to reconsider.
"Show some compassion," he asked of council on Wednesday.
"The banner that's there [in front of Ms Vaughan's image] is only tied there with cords.
"There's no reason why it can't be taken down, especially if they don't have another promo to go up. There's no point in leaving it there.
"Initially, when we went to council with the idea, we said we wanted it there for her anniversary and Missing Persons Week.
"And I know I've been over and over this and we agreed.
"But it was a community thing and I think if there's nothing going up there, and all that's there is an out-of-date sign, why can't we take it down?
"It's only for a week."
Mr Vaughan said Ms Vaughan's image on the billboard, in the time it was visible, prompted thousands of calls, text messages and emails from people wanting to get in touch with the family, who for years have made their own investigations into Ms Vaughan's 2001 disappearance.
Ms Vaughan was last seen alive in the early hours of December 7, 2001 after getting into a red car in Keppel Street.
A coronial inquest conducted in 2009 found Ms Vaughan had died, but her cause of death has remained undetermined and her body has never been located.
In 2019, the NSW Government announced a $1 million reward, which still stands, for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for her murder.
Anyone with knowledge of her disappearance should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
