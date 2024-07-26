Official opening date announced for Bathurst's newest eatery, Norma Joan

"IT'S MODERN twists on old-world foods" at Bathurst's newest lounge bar and eatery, Norma Joan.
And it will officially open to the public on Saturday, July 27.
The venue, which is located in the former Vine & Tap building in the Brooke Moore Centre, was purchased by Michael Madden, who was the head chef at Norma Joan's predecessor.
As an homage to his grandmothers, Norma and Joan, he has changed the name, and the aesthetics of the bar as a reflection of their era.
"We were going for that 20s, 30s, speakeasy lounge bar with local twists," he said.
"This is definitely the kind of place my grandmas would have frequented back in their hay day."
And with his new title of restaurant owner, Mr Madden is handing over the cooking responsibilities to Vaughan Thompson, who will be the head chef at Norma Joan.
Mr Madden assured that it was in safe hands.
"The lucky thing is that I've got a chef who I trust and who I have worked with on and off for years," he said.
"When I first took over as head chef at Vine & Tap, Vaughan Thompson was my sous-chef. So, we both know how the other works, we both work well with each other, and we can bounce off each other."
Now, the two have come together to create a menu that seamlessly blends their cooking styles, while combining the overall style of the bar.
"The vibe of the menu, in my opinion, suits the vibe of the bar; a relaxed, casual, drinking and dining experience," Mr Madden said.
"It's modern twists on-old world foods; that's what we're going for. That's the whole vibe of Norma Joan, it's a modern twist on an old-world bar."
These foods include staples such as steak, a burger, oysters, ravioli, all with a contemporary flair.
And this also applies to the drinks. Norma Joan has a variety of classic cocktails available, and even some with a little bit of spice.
With the variety of share plate options, Mr Madden said it was the perfect place for everything from after-work drinks, to a quick pit-stop while out running errands.
"We're just trying to create a place where people can come for some drinks and some nibbles at any time, for any amount of time," he said.
"Whether you want a bar snack and a martini, or whether it's a burger and a beer, or two bottles of wine spread around a few friends, and eight different dishes, we're here."
And the best part, according to Mr Madden, is that the menu isn't set in stone.
It will be altered regularly with fresh, seasonal produce in mind.
"We're not writing our menus for six months, we're writing our menus for two to three weeks and they're constantly changing with what's in season and what's available, and what we're liking at the time," he said.
"And in doing that, keeping things seasonal and local, we can endeavour to keep it interesting and keep it changing."
With a focus on local produce, Mr Madden said that the wines that are permanently stocked in the venue are sourced from around the region.
They are predominantly from Mudgee, Bathurst, Orange and Canowindra, and the beers used in-house will also be sourced from local suppliers.
And with his focus on showcasing what Bathurst has to offer, he has ensured that there are still elements of Vine & Tap inside Norma Joan.
With a feature near the entrance, where the former menu and wine glasses stand proud, it was important for Mr Madden to show respect to his roots.
"It's a reference to the fact that Vine & Tap was instrumental in developing who I was as a chef and now as a business owner," he said.
"Trish and Stephen taught me a lot, and they are family; just like how I have the essence of my family here, there are essences of my extended family through that."
As for how Mr Madden is feeling about the first official night of trade?
"Nervously excited and anxiously pumped," he said.
Norma Joan will be open from 4pm until late on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, and will be open on Sundays from 12pm until 5pm for an extended lunch option.
Those looking to make a booking can do so by calling the eatery, or making a reservation online.
