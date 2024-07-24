Why one of Bathurst's most popular attractions has been put up for sale

THE Bathurst Aqua Park has been put up for sale, and in just 48 hours, the owners have been inundated with inquiries.
While the business has faced several challenges since it opened at Chifley Dam for the first time in 2018, including forced closures due to algae outbreaks and vandalism, the decision to sell is unrelated to these events.
Owner Michael Hickey said it's simply because of the toll the business has taken on him, his wife, and his family.
He is usually based on the Gold Coast, but to operate the park at Chifley Dam, he has to spend four months each year living in Bathurst.
That has meant a lot of time away from his family, including his children, who were teenagers when the park opened.
"We want to spend more time with the family and our friends, which we don't get to do," Mr Hickey said.
In addition to that, setting up the inflatable equipment is a very physically demanding job, and one that he's ready to say goodbye to.
"I'm getting a bit older. It is hard work putting it in and out," he said.
"People don't realise how much work it is."
Mr Hickey was involved in other aqua parks, but he has stepped away from those businesses, with the Bathurst one the last operational park he owns.
Earlier in 2024, it was revealed that Mr Hickey was looking to open an aqua park at Orange's Lake Canobolas.
Those plans are still evolving, with the development application (DA) currently in the process of being drafted.
Mr Hickey said he is selling the Bathurst Aqua Park and anything associated with the Orange development as one package.
"I will sell that with the Bathurst Aqua Park, so they've got two parks basically," he said.
He has confidence the DA for the Orange park will be approved after it is lodged and the assessment has been completed.
The business was advertised for sale on July 22, 2024 and already there is a lot of interest in purchasing it.
"We've been just absolutely smashed," Mr Hickey said.
He said there has been inquiry from Bathurst people, as well as from two companies that are already involved in aqua parks, with one of those companies located in England.
The sale of the Bathurst park includes all the inflatable equipment, the canteen, and anything else associated with the business.
The existing staff would continue their employment with the new owner.
While Mr Hickey will consider all potential buyers, he sees a lot of benefit to the business being purchased by someone already living in Bathurst.
"I think, my honest opinion, someone local buying it can, to a degree, do a better job," he said.
"They can open it earlier. It can run later, whereas I'm always on a time schedule. I can only be here for so long."
At this stage, the intention is for the Bathurst Aqua Park to return to Chifley Dam some time in November, 2024 to commence its next season.
However, Mr Hickey said this will be dependent on when the business sells and the intentions of the new owner.
He is happy to support the new owner as they take over, including setting up the park this year and taking it down in 2025.
"If they're happy to run it for a year, I'm happy for that, and then I will come back and help pull them out, and I'll support them regardless," he said.
Mr Hickey acknowledged the excellent support from patrons since bringing the park to Bathurst, and he is sure that will continue when it's under new ownership.
"That's been amazing, the people who've used it and the numbers going through there. It's been great. That's why it's such a good business still," he said.
