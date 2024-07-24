Make mine a double? Two days, two markets in Bathurst and surrounds

BATHURST first and Tarana second.
Two popular markets in Bathurst and the region have rolled around again and will be on this weekend.
Greentrees Gourmet Preserves, Bathurst Honey Co and Rusty Gate Honey will be three of the stallholders when the Bathurst Farmers' Market is held from 8am to noon this Saturday, July 27 at the Bathurst Showground.
As well, the Bathurst Leo Club will be selling soup, raffle tickets for a Father's Day raffle and recipe books.
The Bathurst Farmers' Market - held on the fourth Saturday of each month - is known for its fresh regional produce and character-filled location.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
This Sunday, July 28, meanwhile, the Tarana Farmers' Market will be held from 9am to 1pm in the picturesque village between Bathurst and Lithgow.
Visit the Bathurst Farmers' Market or Tarana Farmers' Market Facebook pages for more information.
