'Her story needs to be finished': Janine Vaughan's family determined to fight on

WE'RE not going to stop.
That's Adam Vaughan's message for the person who abducted his sister, Janine, back in 2001.
Ms Vaughan was last seen getting into a small red car in Keppel Street in the early hours of December 7 that year after a night out with friends.
She is one of three missing persons from Bathurst, along with teenager Jessica Small and 23-year-old Andrew Russell, who have seemingly vanished into thin air.
"We're not going away," Mr Vaughan said on the eve of Missing Persons Week, which will begin on July 28.
"That's what I want him [the perpetrator] to remember. We are not going to stop.
"We are getting old, but we're not going to stop.
"Her story needs to be finished."
As part of the Vaughan family's ongoing campaign to find Ms Vaughan, thousands of flyers will be delivered to homes and businesses next week asking the people of Bathurst one simple question: can you help?
Can you help their family, as well as the Small and Russell families, who for decades have lived with the torment of not knowing what happened to their beloved sister, daughter, brother or son.
With Missing Persons Week beginning on Sunday, Mr Vaughan said a small group of volunteers will be delivering flyers featuring the trio's picture, plus a call to action, hoping to solve the three mysteries.
He said the flyer campaign is something small the family can do to keep Ms Vaughan and the others at the forefront of people's minds.
"Janine's [Facebook] page has over 10,000 members, which is awesome," he said, adding that there are groups within the group working away doing research and helping the cause.
"We encourage them to keep going, just to see what they can come up with, because with fresh eyes, who knows what can happen."
He said volunteers will be delivering the pamphlets across Bathurst.
"People just ask us, 'how can we help?'.
"Rhonda [Griffin] will be involved and there's another group of girls. They are incredible."
Mr Vaughan said it meant the world to the family that people care and are actively trying to find out what happened to his sister.
"People don't necessarily message us with information. They message and just say 'we've joined the page, heard the podcast and we're so sorry this has happened'.
"They didn't know Janine, but this is so close to home because it happened at Bathurst.
"And that's been my message from the start," he said, adding he lives in fear that the person responsible will strike again.
"My friends' kids are going to uni in Bathurst and I cringe when I hear it.
"I think people still need to be mindful.
"Someone is still out there, and this could happen again.
"The person [who took Ms Vaughan] could be on the prowl."
Mr Vaughan said a billboard erected at Carrington Park back in 2021, featuring Ms Vaughan's photo and reward information, was instrumental in thousands of calls and messages from people with information and wanting to help.
The billboard was taken down last year, but Mr Vaughan is pushing for council to allow it to be put back up for Missing Persons Week.
"Since the billboard, we've had a much better response from the community wanting to get involved and help.
"Before it was hush-hush and no one seemed to want to talk about it, which we could never really understand.
"But that sign changed things."
He hopes the pamphlets being delivered will also make a difference.
"There's over 2000 being delivered, and they appeal for information relating to the disappearance of Jessica Small, Andrew Russell and Janine.
"We're encouraging people to please speak up.
"That's the message we want to zone in on."
Despite the passage of time, he said he will never give up hope,
"I feel confident that something's going to give very soon.
"I just really want it to. We haven't lost hope.
"If anything, we're reinvigorated because of the community involvement.
"People are helping and giving info. These groups are giving us the information, those little bits of the puzzle and connections that we don't know cause we're not from Bathurst.
"They are finally all piecing together."
Anyone with information relating to the disappearance of Janine Vaughan, Jessica Small or Andrew Russell should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
