Two big-name comedians are coming to town? Well, that's a laugh

TWO big names of comedy will be taking to the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre stage within a week or so of each other during a purple patch for locals looking for a laugh.
Irish-Australian comedian and actor Jimeoin will be first cab off the rank as his new show Who's Your Man? lands at Bathurst as part of a tour that will also be taking in Orange and Dubbo before heading to the other side of the world for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
The 58-year-old, known for his absurdist humour and expressive face, will be performing at BMEC on Thursday night, July 25.
On Saturday, August 3, meanwhile, it will be Ross Noble's chance to tickle Bathurst's funny bone.
Jibber Jabber Jamboree is his 21st solo stand-up tour and he's promising an evening of inspired, surreal nonsense.
Tickets to both shows are available through the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre website.
