Beloved business put on the market

The Bathurst Aqua Park, which first came to Chifley Dam in 2018, has been listed for sale. Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain spoke with the owner about his decision to sell and what it means for the 2024-25 season.
In other news, Bathurst council says it will adopt a zero-tolerance approach to serious violations of the Companion Animals Act in relation to the control of dogs. The decision was sparked by concerning dog attack figures, with 28 attacks investigated in the past year.
And, in sport, the Bathurst Bulldogs Colts are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in 2024 after a resounding 67-0 win over Parkes Boars at University Oval.
