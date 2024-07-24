Breakdown just the latest incident at Great Western Highway's Victoria Pass

THE latest of the truck breakdowns on Victoria Pass is affecting traffic on the troubled section of the Great Western Highway.
Live Traffic says one of two eastbound lanes is closed and emergency services are attending after the breakdown, which started just past 6am on Thursday, July 25.
Drivers are asked to reduce their speed and exercise caution.
Live Traffic data says there have been truck breakdowns between Little Hartley and Mount Victoria on July 23, July 17, July 3, June 3 and May 23 (two separate incidents) in the past couple of months.
Transport for NSW has, in the past, warned that it will hold vehicles at Hartley during busy times if traffic queuing begins eastbound at Mount Victoria.
Motorists are held at Hartley to prevent further congestion and a start/stop movement up Victoria Pass and are then released in small groups.
Bathurst Business Chamber board member Graeme Burke and transport industry stalwart Graeme Burke has also warned about the massive modern trucks that continue to rumble over the almost 200-year-old convict bridge at Mount Victoria, which was built for bullock drays.
"I would doubt very, very much there would be another 200-year-old bridge on any national highway in Australia," he has previously told the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.