Cafe on Corporation and local school part of packed itinerary for NSW Governor's visit

CHIFLEY Home, Cafe on Corporation and MacKillop College will all be on the agenda as the NSW Governor visits Bathurst next week.
A packed itinerary has been announced for Margaret Beazley and her husband, Dennis Wilson, during their five days in the region.
According to Government House, Ms Beazley and Mr Wilson will meet year 12 students from surrounding high schools at MacKillop, will visit the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council and hear from Bathurst Regional Council members "about local achievements and aspirations".
They will also have a look at displays at the Chifley Home and Education Centre as well as touring the Bathurst Courthouse and Bathurst District Historical Society Museum, according to Government House.
They plan to see the inclusive employment programs at Café on Corporation and to meet local volunteers and community groups at a community reception at historic Abercrombie House.
Government House says the city's visitors will also meet engineering, paramedicine and communications students and staff during a campus tour of Charles Sturt University, will tour the Central Tablelands Collections Facility in South Bathurst and visit the Girrawaa Creative Arts Centre to learn about the art and Defence Dog programs at Bathurst Correctional Centre.
"Dennis and I are looking forward to travelling to Bathurst, Cowra, and surrounds for commemorations of the 80th Anniversary of the Cowra Breakout, and to meet the inspiring locals and community groups who contribute so vitally to this vibrant, historic, and beautiful part of the Central West," the NSW Governor said in a statement.
Their visit to the region, from Thursday, August 1 to Monday, August 5, will also include Blayney, Cowra and Carcoar.
Among their plans are a visit to the newly refurbished Fire and Rescue NSW Station at Blayney and meeting students, staff and parents at a Public Education Week assembly at Carcoar Public School.
