Testing his limits: Aubin ready for a new type of sporting challenge

HE'S scored centuries on the cricket pitch and had won trophies driving around Mount Panorama but now Kyle Aubin is ready for his next challenge.
The Bathurst athlete will be taking part in this Saturday's HYROX Sydney event, where he'll be putting his strength and stamina to the test in the open men's field.
HYROX events see competitors take on a eight different exercise stations with a one kilometre run inbetween each of them.
Like most of Aubin's ventures this one also began through a collaborative effort with his brother.
"Blake and I had started our online coaching business and I guess this came about because I wanted to set an example for what your body's capable of pushing through," he said.
"I don't play cricket anymore or have any other sports going on at the moment so this gave me something to work towards. I've been hard at it for the last five weeks getting ready.
"Blake was the one who discovered it but he wasn't going to do it himself but he sent it to me and said I should have a go at it."
HYROX began in 2017 but Australia only hosted its first event in 2023.
Aubin said he was excited to get around the new event.
"It's a fairly new thing around the world that's started to take off," he said.
"There's things like the row machine, sled pushes and pulls and things like that, with a kilometre run inbetween.
"I thought it looked extremely hard but I thought I'd give it a go. We've been driven at every sport we do, whether it was cricket or racing and we want to do well so I've put in hard work to try and get a respectable result."
Aubin won't travel to Sydney with ambitions of achieving any particular time but is interested to see how he'll go in a new arena.
"I have no expectations, I'd just like to finish. Deep down I still want to do well," he said.
"The entry list has 150 people just in my men's open pro section, and there's about nine other categories that have sold out as well, so it's going to be a pretty massive event.
"There's people from all around the world coming for it too - Ireland, France, Germany and all over the place."
