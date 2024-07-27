We need to remember that planting the seedlings is only the start | Eco News

COMMUNITY plantings will be held everywhere around the country as we celebrate National Tree Day this Sunday.
That will include one organised by Bathurst Regional Council.
The council has asked that people meet from 10am, off Morrisset Street and Zante Lane, on the Wambuul/Macquarie River downstream from the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
It is hoped the day will help restore the flying-fox habitat there. A free barbecue lunch will be provided.
There's no exaggerating the many benefits of trees, especially when we consider their role in protecting us from the worst of the devastation disasters can bring.
On a recent visit to Eugowra, site of the catastrophic November 2022 floods, I was surprised to be greeted by that all-too-familiar screeching sound of tree-chippers.
A wide section the length of a block was being cleared, which included shrubs, mid-layer trees and several huge heritage trees.
When we lose trees, we lose habitat in hollows, transpiration, cooling, soil stability, wind diffusion, beauty, inspiration, human health and play.
In these times of increasing risk from rolling disasters, we need every one of our trees.
While National Tree Day is an occasion to celebrate trees and plant more of them, we need to ensure that the seedlings we plant will have long and enduring lives.
The recent step forward from Bathurst Regional Council towards a Tree Protection Plan is a welcome advance in this area.
