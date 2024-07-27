New presenter is getting comfortable in those blues shoes | Tuned In

2MCE's I'll Play The Blues for You has returned to alternating Wednesday afternoons with a new host.
Keith "Shamus" O'Brien has filled the blues shoes of previous presenter Nigel Irvine, who moved away from the Central West earlier this year.
Shamus has been following blues music for many years, and in his presenting debut, he played artists including Joe Bonamassa, BB King, The Rides and Snowy White.
He also paid tribute to John Mayall, considered the Godfather of British Blues, who passed away on July 22, aged 90, after a seven decade career.
Mayall introduced stars Eric Clapton and Mick Fleetwood to the music industry through his band The Bluesbreakers.
Shamus has an extensive knowledge of blues music which he shares with listeners, making for an engaging two-hour program for blues fans and those who might be new to the genre.
It's another example of the specialist music programming that you can only hear on 2MCE Community Radio.
You can listen to I'll Play The Blues For You on alternate Wednesday afternoons from 2pm on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or via the Community Radio Plus app.
IF you have a passion for folk music, 2MCE's One Of The Folk is looking for new members.
The One Of The Folk team currently present a two-hour folk program on alternating Saturdays from noon to 2pm.
If you'd like to find out more, please contact the station on 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au
