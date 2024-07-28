Meet the almost $160 million battery proposed for Bathurst's fringe

ALMOST $160 million is proposed to be spent on a battery energy storage system close to the outskirts of Bathurst, according to documents now on public exhibition.
It will take around 15 months to build if it goes ahead, will have a 20-year life before it is decommissioned and it's estimated that it will create 20 full-time jobs during the construction period.
Drop-in sessions about the proposed Panorama Battery were held at the Greens on William in December 2023 and the next step has now been taken with the release of an environmental impact statement (EIS).
The EIS says the battery energy storage system is proposed to be built at Evans Plains, 5.8 kilometres south-west of Bathurst, off the Mid Western Highway, and will connect via an underground transmission line to an existing TransGrid substation.
The project - consisting of a number of 30,000kg energy storage containers - will allow "for the dispatch of energy in accordance with market demand to assist in load levelling and grid support to balance the natural fluctuations in electricity demand throughout the day and reduce congestion on the local grid", the EIS says.
"Additionally, it will play an important role in providing stability to the NSW energy network by charging up during the day when renewable energy generation is high and then providing that power back to the grid at night to support high demand."
The construction and commissioning phase is anticipated to be 14 to 15 months, which will include bulk earthworks and roadworks.
That will include constructing a new access road from the battery energy storage system to the existing access road within the property.
Though the project is expected to create approximately 20 full-time equivalent construction jobs, there will be just the one full-time equivalent operational job once it is built.
In terms of the cost of the project, a breakdown says about $15 million is proposed to be spent on civil and construction works and about $128 million on the design, supply, installation, commission and connection.
The estimated development cost excluding GST is almost $144 million and the cost including GST is around $158 million.
The EIS will be on public exhibition until August 20, after which time a response to any submissions received will be prepared.
As a state significant project, the approval or otherwise for the Panorama Battery will have to come from NSW Planning.
THE Panorama Battery joins a number of other proposed renewable energy projects on all sides of Bathurst.
A solar farm at Glanmire has been approved with conditions, while an environmental impact statement for a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme has been deferred.
Meanwhile, wind farms are proposed in state forests at Sunny Corner and near Oberon.
The latter project is strongly opposed by the Oberon Against Wind Farms group, which held a community meeting recently that was attended by hundreds.
