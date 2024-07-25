Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How many patients presented at hospital this year with ice-skating injuries?

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
July 26 2024 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst Winter Festival didn't just keep business owners busy around the CBD, it also provided some extra work for Bathurst Base Hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.