How many patients presented at hospital this year with ice-skating injuries?

THE Bathurst Winter Festival didn't just keep business owners busy around the CBD, it also provided some extra work for Bathurst Base Hospital.
Previous years of the festival have shown that ice-skating can be fun but occasionally dangerous, especially for those new to the sport.
And after an increase in injuries during past winter festivals, Bathurst Base Hospital was ready for an increase in patients this year.
A spokesperson for Bathurst Health Service confirmed the hospital took a proactive, strategic approach ahead of the Bathurst Winter Festival.
The spokesperson said the hospital's approach was similar to preparations for any major tourism event which may increase demand for services.
They said this ensures the hospital "is well-prepared to provide safe, high-quality care to all patients".
The spokesperson said a total of 17 patients presented to Bathurst Health Service's emergency department between July 6 and July 21 with injuries sustained at the ice-skating rink.
"This is in line with the minor increase in demand experienced in previous years in relation to this event," they said.
Three-quarters of the patients who presented to the hospital for treatment were adults and the majority had sustained upper limb injuries.
The spokesperson said all 17 patients were treated at Bathurst Base, receiving "safe and appropriate care".
