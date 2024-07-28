Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Our History

Cash was king if you shopped at Mr Massey's establishment | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 28 2024 - 5:00pm
A well-dressed crowd out the front of Mr Massey's shop.
THIS week's historic photo, from around 1911, shows Mr G.H. Massey's Cheap Cash Store. A number of people are posing under the verandah at the front of the store. The building has two large display windows each side of the main door in the middle. All those in the photo certainly seem to be wearing their Sunday best, while some are even in their school uniforms (one with his bicycle). In the centre of the photo is an ice-cream cart. Mr Massey had a two-wheeled, horse-drawn buggy he drove around town to make some deliveries.

Cash stores popped up in most states from the 1890s to maybe the 1920s. They were general stores where a customer could purchase everything ranging from a needle to a silk costume, from salt to flour to even electro-plated goods of all descriptions, lollies and biscuits.

