Cash was king if you shopped at Mr Massey's establishment | Yesterday, Today

A well-dressed crowd out the front of Mr Massey's shop.

THIS week's historic photo, from around 1911, shows Mr G.H. Massey's Cheap Cash Store. A number of people are posing under the verandah at the front of the store. The building has two large display windows each side of the main door in the middle. All those in the photo certainly seem to be wearing their Sunday best, while some are even in their school uniforms (one with his bicycle). In the centre of the photo is an ice-cream cart. Mr Massey had a two-wheeled, horse-drawn buggy he drove around town to make some deliveries.

Cash stores popped up in most states from the 1890s to maybe the 1920s. They were general stores where a customer could purchase everything ranging from a needle to a silk costume, from salt to flour to even electro-plated goods of all descriptions, lollies and biscuits.



Some even sold wine and beer, though I don't think Mr Massey sold the latter.

Mr Massey was one of those men who believed in running a business on a cash basis.



He bought for cash and therefore could buy cheaply. He sold for cash and, as he did not have to make provision for interest on long bills and bad debts, he was able to sell cheaper, hence special advantages were always awaiting the cash buyer at his establishment.



The proprietor superintended the business himself and had an able and sufficient staff of assistants, so customers could rely upon their orders receiving prompt attention.

Some of the lines on his shelves were fancy goods: Viceroy tea, Arab flour, Whites jellies, Silver Star starch, Bird's mustards, curry powders, Khaki tobacco.



There was also confectionery and ice-cream.

Most shops that sold ice-cream had to make their own. The process would have varied slightly, but one used a wooden bucket that had a small metal container within it.



Clean ice and rock salt would be used as part of the process.



The ingredients - whole milk, thick cream, egg yolks, sugar or honey and vanilla - would be put in the inner metal container, which was stirred with a handle that was rotated.



The handle had paddles on it and a gear unit at the top to make it go faster.



The mixture had to be churned continually to produce the ice-cream. The job was quite time-consuming and very expensive.

Flavourings varied greatly. Mr Massey might have used vanilla, honey, strawberry, raspberry, lemon, jasmine, elderflower, rose, orange, lavender, chocolate, pineapple, pumpkin, pear and chopped chestnut. Some shops used fruit pulp.

Some of the Bathurst businesses selling ice-cream at the time included the Burlington Picture Company in William Street, Mrs Heath from Heath's Cafe and Refreshment Rooms at 157 George Street (selling "pure ice-cream") and Hopkins and Company Tea and Refreshment Rooms at 100 William Street.



The cost of ice-cream in 1910 was three pence.

Mr J.L. Alexander's ice works in Morrisset Street was one provider of ice in Bathurst. It cost the entrepreneur a small fortune in the venture in January 1870.



By arrangement with Mr Nicolle of Sydney, Mr Alexander purchased the right of use of that gentleman's patent throughout the western district, as well as the most complete plant of machinery for the purpose of manufacture.



The process was that of freezing produced by the evaporation of ammonia and was carried out by an arrangement of cisterns and piping.



The works was capable of producing 700 lbs. of ice in a day and was under the supervision of Mr B. Palmer.