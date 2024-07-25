Chance for Saints to convince everyone they're a premiership dark horse

ST Pat's five-eighth Cooper Neilsen has confidence that the Saints can still trouble teams the teams above them on the Peter McDonald Premiership ladder.
Pat's were robbed of any chance to play expansive football in their derby defeat to the Bathurst Panthers, though they might have an opportunity to do more of that in their game away to Orange CYMS this Saturday.
The Saints will hope that more favourable weather comes their way this weekend after freezing winds prevented them to getting creative or playing quick in the derby.
However, that was no excuse for the team failing to utilise favourable first half conditions, and they were duly punished for their errors in the 22-8 loss.
The task doesn't get much easier for the Saints this round as take on the fourth-placed CYMS as underdogs at Wade Park.
With a finals spot still not quite secured - and hopefully less outrageous weather to combat - Neilsen said the squad's got plenty of motivation after the derby.
"We've got a few boys coming back this week and the squad's feeling really positive," he said.
"There's a good vibe and camaraderie around the team and we've got a good mindset for the rest of the rounds.
"If we can get to finals then all starts again and then all the round games are in the rubbish bin really. It's a completely different comp and it's anyone's ball game.
"Fingers crossed we don't get any conditions like those on the weekend again. It was pretty hard to shift the ball. I'd say both sides would agree that it was very hard to play attacking football.
"Our game plan is still the same and hopefully with some better weather coming we can play some faster football."
Not many teams have been as hard to analyse this PMP season than the Saints.
A strong 34-10 win on a long road trip to Nyngan was followed up by an unconvincing one-point success over the Lithgow Workies before Pat's failed in their bid to clean sweep both Bathurst derbies in 2024.
On their day the Saints have looked capable of beating anyone but they've also had their share of battles to keep themselves inside the top eight.
"We can definitely get ourselves up to another level. Our last couple of weeks of football weren't our best," Neilsen said.
"We've looked at some video ahead of the CYMS game and worked with Chris [Osborne, coach] and Kurt Hancock as to where we can exploit their defence
"They're such a defensively strong team. They're good with the ball but great without it as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.