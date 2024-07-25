Breaking point: 'I have never contemplated leaving until the last few years'

THREE degrees, twenty years of experience working in a vital profession, and still unable to buy a house, get a new car, or take an overseas holiday.
This is the reality of nurses and midwives in Bathurst, who have joined the calls across the state for a 15 per cent pay increase and improved conditions.
In just one year, 2022-23, 6500 nurses and midwives left NSW public hospitals, and the situation will only get worse if the pay increase they're seeking isn't forthcoming.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) Bathurst branch president Kathi Hamilton said some of these people have retired, become agency nurses or entered the private sector, but for many, they are leaving the profession altogether.
Others are moving interstate, where the job is the same but the pay is far better.
"They went to Queensland, they went to Victoria, and now that Victoria's just come through with a 28 per cent [pay rise] over four years, it's a big thing," Ms Hamilton said.
"We're going to lose more nurses."
And as nurses and midwives leave the public system, it creates a skills gap and puts pressure on the remaining staff, who are fatigued and burning out.
They will not let their patients down, but it's coming at a great personal cost.
The Western Advocate spoke to nurses at an own-time rally on Thursday, July 25, and they were candid about the challenges they're facing in the workplace and the impact that has on their personal lives.
NSWNMA Bathurst branch member Emily Watson has been a nurse for nearly a decade, and the job has only gotten harder.
She said patients are presenting with higher acuity and as such need a higher level of care, but with no increase to staffing levels, nurses are straining to meet the needs.
"A lot of people are just exhausted and burnt out, and it's being reflected in sick leave," Ms Watson said.
She has watched her colleagues leave because it is becoming too much to handle and, while she loves what she does, she has had thoughts of leaving herself.
"On the really hard days, you leave going, 'Is it worth it?', but ultimately I've worked really hard with an infant child to get here, so I'm not going to just leave, but there are days where you consider it," she said.
Additional staff would take the pressure off in the workplace, but that still leaves one problem: maintaining a comfortable lifestyle at home.
The nurses say there is a real misconception about how much they make.
In reality, they are struggling with the skyrocketing cost of living like most Australians, and are having to make tough financial decisions.
Another nurse, Rhian, has spent 20 years in the profession and, despite being an essential worker, is still unable to buy a home.
"I know for myself, as a single mother, that I struggle with my salary," she said.
"A lot of people look at the nurses' salary and think we earn a decent amount of money, but I can tell you as somebody who isn't a home owner and who is a single mother, I don't in the foreseeable future think that I can get onto the property ladder with the salary that we make.
"I'm a nurse with three degrees and lots of experience who works super hard, and I just don't see how we can attract people with the cost of living increases, the housing crisis we have, on the salary that we're continuing with."
Like Ms Watson, Rhian also has days where she questions whether she can remain a nurse in the public health system.
"I love my job. I love it very much, and I have never contemplated leaving it until the last few years," she said.
"I would never leave it out of choice, because I'm very passionate about it, but I've looked at leaving it and I've started studying things that aren't nursing related simply for the financial component."
If the 15 per cent pay increase was forthcoming, it would give her the financial security she needs to remain a nurse, and allow her to do things such as take an overseas holiday or buy a new car.
The 15 per cent pay increase is not just about responding to inflation, though, it's also about recognition for the invaluable job nurses and midwives do, and the ways they go above and beyond.
"We put a lot of time into what we do and we spend a lot of time away from our families to do it," Ms Watson said.
"Everyone, with or without kids, but with kids, you miss a lot of family things, because you know how hard it is when you're short [staffed] ... I know I have done overtime because I know how hard it is and I don't want the next shift to be struggling, and you miss things with your family.
"You miss special occasions and birthdays and Christmases. Yeah, we all chose a job that's shift work, but we also chose it expecting to be able to take that time, not always, but occasionally for those special moments, and it's just not that possible with the staffing, and not having the pay rises that we should have had makes it really difficult."
