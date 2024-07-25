Mayor won't quit over BARN project

Here is a look at what's making news today.
Mayor Jess Jennings is continuing to stand by the BARN (Bathurst Arts Residency NSW) project at Chifley Dam, having rejected the idea he should step down from the city's top job if it doesn't proceed as planned.
The project has come under intense public scrutiny in recent months, with the Figuring It Out group in particular regularly questioning Bathurst council about the financial viability of the performing arts space.
In other news, the Bathurst Winter Festival didn't just keep business owners busy around the CBD, it also provided some extra work for Bathurst Base Hospital.
Previous years of the festival have shown that ice-skating can be fun but occasionally dangerous, especially for those new to the sport.
And in sport, he's scored centuries on the cricket pitch and has won trophies driving around Mount Panorama, but now Kyle Aubin is ready to take on a new challenge at the HYROX Sydney event.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
