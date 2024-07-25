Western Advocate
Woman transported to hospital following two-car collision on busy road

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 5:03pm
A WOMAN suffered chest injuries in a two-car crash in Bathurst on Thursday, July 25.

