Woman transported to hospital following two-car collision on busy road

A WOMAN suffered chest injuries in a two-car crash in Bathurst on Thursday, July 25.
Emergency services including police, Fire and Rescue NSW and paramedics were called to the scene at the intersection of Browning and Stewart streets at 1.50pm following a number of calls to triple-0.
On arrival, police found the front of a Subaru had appeared to collide with the passenger-side door of a smaller white sedan.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said two crews attended the crash and assessed a 20-year-old woman and a woman in her 80s at the scene.
The spokesperson said the 20-year-old suffered chest injuries in the crash and was transported to Bathurst Health Service for further treatment.
The spokesperson said the older woman was treated at the scene, but it was unclear if she too was transported to hospital.
