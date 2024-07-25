Sunday snow? Here we go again as cold front looms over region

SNOW is on the forecast for the high country around Bathurst for the second time in two weeks as a July of extremes continues.
After a thunderstorm overnight for Bathurst and the city's warmest day in a month on Thursday, a cold front is now looming.
The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye forecast tool is showing snow from the early hours of Sunday, July 28, looking most likely at around 10am.
MetEye is showing a possibility of snow between Bathurst and Lithgow, at Orange, Blayney and Oberon and surrounds.
As was made clear earlier in the month, though, the forecast is not always correct.
Despite bullish talk of plenty of snow in the Bathurst region as part of a cold front in mid-July, the reality ended up falling well short of predictions, though there was a dump at Jenolan Cabins.
The forecast for Bathurst on Sunday at this stage is for a maximum temperature of eight degrees and a possibility of snow above 800 metres, which would put Oberon, Yetholme and Mount Canobolas well in the frame.
The forecast for Oberon for Sunday, meanwhile, is for a top of four degrees and possible showers or snow.
Bathurst hit 16 degrees on Thursday, July 25, which was the city's warmest day since the 17.7 degrees on June 29.
