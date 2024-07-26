What about the water question when it comes to Mount Piper nuclear? | Letter

It is clear from reading this article that Nationals candidate, Sam Farraway, is a supporter of nuclear energy - presumably including the mooted development of Mount Piper as a nuclear power plant.
Mr Farraway pulls out the old chestnut: "We need an energy policy that if the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining, how are we going to power our homes?"
It is noticeable that supporters of nuclear power invariably neglect to mention that the production of nuclear energy requires an inordinate amount of water to operate - unmatched by any source of renewable energy.
Australia is the second-driest continent on earth.
As a member of an inter-generational farming family, I know that the Central West has been in drought for a large part of the last 50 years.
I believe that it would be valuable for any candidate standing in the next federal election to tell the voters of the Central West what the plan is to provide a nuclear power plant at Mount Piper with water.
