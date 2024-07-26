We need a complete change of thinking - and a bypass is just the start | Letter

Allan Brown has it right. I believe the Bathurst Council needs a good flush out.
Bathurst is the oldest inland city and is rapidly losing its long-held status.
The Mount Panorama Racing Circuit is about the only asset to hang its reputation on.
I believe the recent loss of a significant medical centre over a few car spaces shows the lack of expertise of the current council.
The city previously lost its air service.
As resident for nearly 50 years, I have seen little change in the features which make Bathurst attractive over Orange or Dubbo.
The lack of interest in the latest land development is another example of this malaise.
The CBD needs a complete rethink to revitalise its attraction to consumers. One-way streets and significant open space are urgent if the city is to retain any semblance of its significant history.
The current rate of loss of significant businesses and the continued rumbling of ever larger trucks through the town will continue to add to its loss of attractiveness.
Every town with a highway bypass has gained significantly economically.
Shallow thinking will only continue to detract from Bathurst's potential.
There needs to be a significant change in the direction of thought for the future of this town.
