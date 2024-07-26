Medical centre, council election, nuclear and bypass: Our letter writers have their say

Allan Brown has it right. I believe the Bathurst Council needs a good flush out.
Bathurst is the oldest inland city and is rapidly losing its long-held status.
The Mount Panorama Racing Circuit is about the only asset to hang its reputation on.
I believe the recent loss of a significant medical centre over a few car spaces shows the lack of expertise of the current council.
The city previously lost its air service.
As resident for nearly 50 years, I have seen little change in the features which make Bathurst attractive over Orange or Dubbo.
The lack of interest in the latest land development is another example of this malaise.
The CBD needs a complete rethink to revitalise its attraction to consumers. One-way streets and significant open space are urgent if the city is to retain any semblance of its significant history.
The current rate of loss of significant businesses and the continued rumbling of ever larger trucks through the town will continue to add to its loss of attractiveness.
Every town with a highway bypass has gained significantly economically.
Shallow thinking will only continue to detract from Bathurst's potential.
There needs to be a significant change in the direction of thought for the future of this town.
It is clear from reading this article that Nationals candidate, Sam Farraway, is a supporter of nuclear energy - presumably including the mooted development of Mount Piper as a nuclear power plant.
Mr Farraway pulls out the old chestnut: "We need an energy policy that if the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining, how are we going to power our homes?"
It is noticeable that supporters of nuclear power invariably neglect to mention that the production of nuclear energy requires an inordinate amount of water to operate - unmatched by any source of renewable energy.
Australia is the second-driest continent on earth.
As a member of an inter-generational farming family, I know that the Central West has been in drought for a large part of the last 50 years.
I believe that it would be valuable for any candidate standing in the next federal election to tell the voters of the Central West what the plan is to provide a nuclear power plant at Mount Piper with water.
THE ratepayers of the Bathurst local government region will be asked on September 14 to elect a new council to represent them for a new three-year term.
They will be asked to put their trust in nine people who will put their names forward in the hope that they will be elected to a position on the new council to manage and control, on your behalf, all of the council's business for three years.
It's something I don't believe the outgoing members of the present council were able to achieve.
The election of a new council brings with it an importance upon those people who are voting to ensure that they place the right people on council, people that they feel deserve their vote and are capable of undertaking and making decisions that will not only satisfy themselves but will benefit everybody in our region, be they young or old, voters or non-voters.
In all my 76 years of living in this great city, I cannot remember a time when an incoming council has inherited such a huge number of problems.
Problems covering the finances and development of the city, the internal management of council and council policies that impact upon the community and the lack of communication - all these problems will have to be addressed and managed before this new council can move forward with any confidence.
People voting will need to be selective on the day they go to the election booth.
They should remember that their rates, their water charges, all the general upkeep of all council's assets and property, right down to filling potholes, will fall upon these nine people they have voted for.
There is no doubt that late 2019 COVID impacted around the world and a dark black cloud descended over most of the world's economies, causing chaos to financial transactions.
That was four years ago and it is now time for Bathurst Regional Council to stop blaming COVID for its financial woes and walk away from under the shadow of that dark cloud.
Those businesses that survived the best were the ones that reorganised their internal policies and prepared themselves to meet the new financial challenges that had been forced upon them.
It would appear that Bathurst Regional Council did little other than acknowledge the failure of past councils for doing nothing - something that they are also guilty of: doing nothing.
It would appear that those eligible to vote will have the luxury of a wide list of candidates to choose from. Accepting the woeful financial position of Bathurst Regional Council, the first matter on the agenda must be to address the matter of finance.
I am hoping that a majority of the candidates will be made up of local business men and women, both present and past.
I would also hope that the list of candidates will include people from the rural side of the community who also need a voice on our new council.
Local government needs to return to having independent representation in the decision-making process of council.
The recipe is simple: the more ideas or options on the table, the greater the outcome to the problem.
All these people will bring with them their knowledge and experience in day-to-day problem solving, a necessary part of any administration which will need to be applied early in their management of our city if they are to correct the financial situation of our city.
I would also hope that the second or third thing on their agenda will be to reopen discussions with the developer of the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).
It is just ludicrous to think that 40,000 people have been deprived, by the current councillors, of having a top medical centre in their city over a few car spaces.
I am not in any way a candidate for council.
I have penned this letter to the editor of this paper in the hope that all those who intend to vote in this council election will vote for the individual who has provided the voter with the confidence that this person is the right person for the job and should be elected as a councillor and a representative who is able to bring Bathurst back as a city where people want to live and work; back to its rightful place in the wider region and not a broken and divided city.
The only purpose of my letter is in my hope that a new forward-looking council will be elected. One with a cross-section of visions and ideas. One that asks questions and not one that just accepts what has been given to them.
RE: They're going big, but we've got stories (July 16, p3).
Anyone would think Kelso was not part of Bathurst judging by the article appearing in the Western Advocate on July 16.
The roundabout at the corner of Gilmour and Hereford did not rate a mention.
I know there are ideas about removing it, but will this occur before or after a first pedestrian fatality?
Put simply, it's an abomination, with cars turning south picking up Vega-like speed on exit and potentially spinning off on an uncharted trajectory into the shops, the church or a pedestrian.
Why isn't it patrolled or limited to 40 kilometres per hour?
WHEN the recent King's Birthday Awards were announced, a former Bathurstian, Laurence (Laurie) Upfold, was awarded his OAM.
Laurie was born on February 5, 1934 and lived in lower Brilliant Street, Bathurst.
His family had a laundry factory business on land near the Macquarie River, which was just down from the Bathurst greyhound racing track.
In later years, Bathurst City Council named the street Upfold Street.
Bathurst St Patrick's Boys School in George Street was where Laurie received his first education and he was a champion junior rugby league player, starting in local competitions in the 5 stone 7lbs and then the 6 stone 7lbs teams, which won their local weight competition two years running.
A very good athlete, Laurie scored many tries.
In 1949, Laurie transferred to Bathurst High School, where he started in third year.
At the school's presentation day in 1949, he was awarded The Science Essay Award.
In 1950, Laurie was selected as a prefect of the school.
He gained his Leaving Certificate in 1951.
Laurie was a very prominent member of the Astley Cup teams. From 1949 to 1951, he was a member of the rugby league, tennis and athletics teams.
Laurie celebrated his 90th birthday on February 5, 2024.
He was nominated for his OAM by two fellow audiologists, Alex Boyce, and Laurie's son, Greg Upfold, who followed in his father's footsteps and also is an audiologist.
Laurie was one of Australia's first audiologists and also has a background in psychology.
He was recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the general division (for service to people who are deaf or hard of hearing).
The fellow and life member of Audiology Australia said that he was taken aback by surprise and delighted by the recognition of his 40 years in audiology, including private practice and as a principal audiologist at the National Acoustic Laboratories.
During his distinguished career, Laurie's many great achievements have been greatly recognised by his fellow audiologists.
Congratulations to you, Laurie, on your magnificent career from all your old classmates.
His old classmates Tom Hart, Sydney, and John Lindsell, Bathurst, are still kicking.
Also, congratulations, Laurie, from all your schoolmates from Bathurst High School.
Another distinguished Bathurst High School ex-student, Dr Jill Forrest, who was a brilliant student and was the girls' captain in 1954, previously had the great honour of being awarded the Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
As well as being a wonderful medical doctor, Jill was the university carillonist of Sydney and the immediate past president of the Carillon Society of Australia Inc.
Sadly, Dr Jill Mary Susan (Forrest) McKerral AM passed away in December, 2023.
As well as Laurie and Jill, another Bathurst High School student, Robert John North (MBE), who was the boys' vice-captain in 1953, has had a remarkable career in the field of medicine research and he was the head superintendent of the Trudeau Institute in New York State, commencing in 1967, and its director from 1976 to 1995.
Robert has been recognised by the American universities, Germany, Italy, France and has received the prestigious MBE from England.
In 2000, Robert became a member of the Academy of Cancer Immunology in America.
They have certainly made Bathurst and Bathurst High School extremely proud of their wonderful careers.
TURNING Bathurst into a high density urban CBD like Sydney suburbs will make it lose the appeal and look of its country location, which is what we value and enjoy our town being.
We can develop wisely, in sympathy with the rural and regional location, within the limits of the LEP (Local Environmental Plan).
Utilising good design, we could have some wonderful landmark and award-winning developments in appropriate locations.
To date, nobody has presented anything near that or remotely suitable, merely larger concrete boxes that maximise their profits rather than fit our environment.
We have to become better at seeking development that fits us and clearer about what is appropriate and acceptable to us.
The financial crisis at council is the result of several factors, such as cost-shifting, however if rate increases are less than the inflation rate, that quickly becomes a major part of the problem.
The failure to reach out to state and federal governments earlier and detail how cost-shifting is impacting is another failure.
If councils become insolvent as a result, a better management of all levels of government budgets needs to take that into consideration.
Our current mayor and deputy mayor, who have real business and representation skills, are already both working on better outcomes.
They need support from staff, councillors and community to fix the mess that, I believe, others' bad decisions have caused.
We can't do the same old, same old thinking and approach and expect to achieve better results. It simply won't happen. We have to be smarter and do better.
What's required now is calm, logical and sensible thinking.
We need to find logical, sensible solutions and assessments and carefully implement them.
I believe we may need a restructure of management to establish a good path through to the other side.
We need a cohesive team of people working together to create a successful future for this community.
Until that is achieved, I believe we remain at high risk of having our council placed in administration.
We would lose all control of how that is achieved and we become passengers, rather than the drivers and controllers of our destiny. Administration could include a 100 per cent SRV (special rate variation).
I implore the community to consider this and support calm, thoughtful and capable candidates. They have the best capabilities to navigate us through this storm to clear skies and a brighter future.
We really do have much greater potential than what has been achieved during the last 10 years.
More than 20 years ago, the previous Jenolan Caves Trust went to government seeking funding for road repairs, upgrades to Caves House and an alternative means of transport into Jenolan, however, these were rejected.
Is it any wonder that all their pigeons have come home to roost now?
There appears to be no plan to resolve the issue of floods filling the Blue Lake with sediment - this seems to have been ignored for years.
I believe Transport for NSW has never maintained the roads even though it owns the road (MR253).
Over the past 60 years, Transport for NSW has also refused to ensure that gutters and culverts were adequate to deal with predicted rain events.
The NSW Minister for Environment must:
1. Withdraw her approval of the Caves House Precinct Master Plan.
2. Call in all matters relating to Aerial Access, the Gateway Centre, the Rockfall and Landslide Management Study and the Floodplain Risk Management Study.
3. Support a parliamentary inquiry into what I believe is the Transport for NSW mismanagement of the Jenolan Caves Road (MR253).
4. Support a new Jenolan Caves Trust similar to that which existed before 2004/2005. Such trust to manage the entire Jenolan Karst Conservation Reserve which existed before 2005.
