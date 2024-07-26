Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Medical centre, council election, nuclear and bypass: Our letter writers have their say

By Various
Updated July 27 2024 - 7:32am, first published July 26 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction on a bypass in the west of the region (picture from Transport for NSW); the Nationals' candidate for Calare Sam Farraway and NSW Nationals chairman Rick Colless in Orange (picture by Carla Freedman); and an artist's impression of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre, which is now not going ahead.
Construction on a bypass in the west of the region (picture from Transport for NSW); the Nationals' candidate for Calare Sam Farraway and NSW Nationals chairman Rick Colless in Orange (picture by Carla Freedman); and an artist's impression of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre, which is now not going ahead.

RE: For the sake of our city, voters need to get this local government election right (July 22).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.