Brother argues for Janine Vaughan billboard image to return

Adam Vaughan is asking Bathurst Regional Council to again consider featuring his sister, missing woman Janine Vaughan, on a billboard at Carrington Park.
Ms Vaughan's image was displayed on a community-funded billboard for close to two years between 2021 and 2023, but is no longer visible in line with the original usage agreement.
As Missing Persons Week rolls around once again, Mr Vaughan has asked council if his sister's image could feature again after it previously prompted calls, texts and emails from people wanting to get in touch with the family.
Council, however, says it is not an option. Read about the reasons here.
In other news, Bathurst's newest lounge bar and eatery, Norma Joan, will officially open on Saturday, July 27.
The venue, which is located in the former Vine & Tap building in the Brooke Moore Centre, was purchased by Michael Madden, who was the head chef at Norma Joan's predecessor.
And in sport, defending Western League Tag champions St Pat's have a tough road ahead of them over the next three rounds as they chase the minor premiership.
