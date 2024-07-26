Meet the latest of the Macquarie bridge projects downriver of us

A SINGLE-LANE timber truss specimen is the latest addition to the bridge projects downriver of the Macquarie in Bathurst.
Transport for NSW says strengthening work will start next week on the bridge just south of Geurie, between Wellington and Dubbo.
In terms of projects on the river, it joins a new bridge being built over the Macquarie on Dubbo's urban outskirts, which will be part of a realigned Newell Highway through that city, and a new bridge planned between Dubbo and Narromine to replace the current timber truss bridge there.
Amid all the activity, though, a much-talked-about third crossing of the Macquarie at Bathurst has yet to progress past the suggestion stage.
In terms of the project near Geurie, Transport for NSW says it applied a 16-tonne load limit in late 2023 to the Scabbing Flat Bridge, which was built in 1910, after an inspection revealed that part of the timber structure had deteriorated.
Transport for NSW said in a media release that further investigations "revealed more extensive deterioration of the bridge", meaning the load limit had to be extended "until a suitable repair solution could be implemented".
Machinery and materials will begin to be assembled from Monday, July 29 for strengthening work to start on the bridge so that it can once again support heavy vehicle traffic up to 42.5 tonnes.
The work will involve replacing decaying timber, installing temporary support systems, repairing piers, and replacing cross girders and stringers to provide structural integrity to the bridge, according to Transport for NSW.
The work is expected to allow the current load limit to be removed by early 2025, weather permitting.
