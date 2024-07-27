One person taken to hospital after crash between truck and car

A MAN in his 70s is undergoing further assessment in hospital following a crash between a car and a truck on the Great Western Highway.
Emergency service crews, including police, paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW, were called to Bathurst's Evans Bridge just after 11am on Saturday, July 27.
A NSW Police spokesperson described the accident as minor, with no reports of injury.
One person, a man aged in his 70s, was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said there were no injuries recorded, however, the man was taken to Bathurst Hospital to undergo further assessment.
The ambulance crews spent about an hour at the scene, with other services remaining to help clear the scene.
Traffic in the westbound lane was affected as emergency services responded to the incident, with a section of the left lane of the bridge closed for a period of time.
The scene was cleared by 12.30pm and traffic is now flowing as normal.
