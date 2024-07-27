Light snow in the high country, small hail in West Bathurst as icy day arrives

SMALL hail has fallen in West Bathurst, light snow has been reported at Oberon and some flakes have been in the air in the Blue Mountains as our region wakes to a freezing day.
Bathurst was an official 2.6 degrees at 8am on Sunday, July 28, but a robust west-southwesterly wind made it feel like -4.6 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology had been predicting a possibility of snow above 600 metres for the region this morning, which would have put urban Bathurst itself in the frame as well as the usual spots in the high country.
The Oberon main street weather camera isn't showing any snow, though the Facebook page for Experience Oberon (which is operated by the town's business and tourism association) has reported a light fall overnight.
Some flakes in the air have also been seen this morning in Katoomba, Blackheath and Wentworth Falls in the Blue Mountains.
Snow has also been reported at Porters Retreat, south of Black Springs, and at Edith, south of Oberon.
Small hail fell in West Bathurst at around 8am.
Bathurst is forecast to limp to a top of only seven degrees today - though, even then, it will feel like zero degrees.
The city's coldest day this winter was 6.6 degrees on July 16.
