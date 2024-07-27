Western Advocate
Light snow in the high country, small hail in West Bathurst as icy day arrives

By Matt Watson
Updated July 28 2024 - 9:22am, first published 8:34am
SMALL hail has fallen in West Bathurst, light snow has been reported at Oberon and some flakes have been in the air in the Blue Mountains as our region wakes to a freezing day.

Matt Watson

