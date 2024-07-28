Almost $160m battery proposed for Bathurst's fringe

Here's a look at what's making news today.
Almost $160 million is proposed to be spent on a battery energy storage system close to the outskirts of Bathurst, according to documents now on public exhibition.
It will take around 15 months to build if it goes ahead, will have a 20-year life before it is decommissioned and it's estimated that it will create 20 full-time jobs during the construction period.
In other news, the imposing balcony on a landmark CBD hotel is set to get much bigger under a development application before Bathurst Regional Council.
The Oxford Hotel has had plans in the works for years for a major renovation of the historic William Street property.
And in sport, South Coast native Carly Abbott forged a special bond with the Central West region last year when she helped the Panorama Platypi win their third straight Western Women's Rugby League opens title. Now she's made a brilliant start for the Wentworthville Magpies in the NSW Women's Premiership alongside several Bathurst players.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
