GALLERY: Muddy mayhem and flaring tempers in Blayney as Bears down Mungoes

MUD was flying, tempers flared and the game went down to the wire.
Talk about a classic way to end a Woodbridge Cup season.
Blayney Bears and CSU only had their pride to play for in the last round of the regular season on Sunday afternoon at King George Oval but there was no shortage of passion on show.
Bears came away 30-18 winners in front of their home crowd in a game equal parts messy, ugly and physical.
Player-coach Alex Pettit led by example with two tries to his name.
Ending on a high note
It might not have been the season the coach had pictured for his team but he holds out hope for the 2025 campaign.
"A lot of these young boys are from Blayney so we'll have a lot of 18s stepping up next year," he said.
"Hopefully a lot of them will stick around and we'll be able to build from there."
Pettit said the team had come into their last game of the season determined to give fans and family a win, no matter what conditions were thrown their way.
"It's been a very tough year for us but to finish like that, we're pretty happy. We wanted to come out here and finish well and we did that," he said.
"It wasn't very high scoring for a while there but once both sides held the ball a bit they were able to play some decent footy, considering the conditions. It was pretty terrible out there."
No chance for anyone to use their speed
CSU had missed their last chance to stay in touch with the top eight when they were forced to forfeit a fortnight earlier against the Oberon Tigers due to a lack of numbers.
After a tough win last round over Grenfell the CSU men were hoping they could round out a challenging year with another victory but it wasn't to be.
"It's hard in conditions like that. It's a good pitch they've got going here but when you get rain like they did overnight it's always going to end up a mudfest," CSU co-coach Ray Sargent said.
"That didn't play into our hands ... but credit goes to Blayney. They stuck through and ended up playing out the full 80 minutes. We'll be back ready to go again next year.
"I wasn't too pleased with the refereeing today. It's something no-one wants to talk about but I thought there were a couple of spots we were put out there with professional fouls and sin bins, but that's footy."
Disastrous opening half
Errors, errors, errors.
It was the theme throughout the entire game - not surprise, given the terrible playing conditions - but was at its worst for the opening 15 minutes.
CSU dominated field position for that period of time but Blayney scored against the run of play when hooker Brad Baker scored the opening try.
Mungoes looked to have blown a big chance when they knocked on just a metre out from the Bears' line but when Blayney dropped the ball shortly afterwards CSU took the second chance through a converted Jack Baldwin try, giving them a 6-4 lead.
Bears struck back under the posts right on half-time when Pettit got on the end of a short kick and ran half the field.
Mungoes mount late challenge
Blayney's Joseph Hobby muscled his way over for an early second half try, only for Mungoes big man Deryne McKenzie to score in identical fashion moments later.
CSU's joy was short lived when they knocked-on from the kick-off and the Bears got themselves out to a 20-12 lead when Pettit scored his second try.
Tempers flared 16 minutes out from full-time when CSU skipper Ryan Thompson was professionally fouled while chasing his own kick.
Bears five-eighth Will Cramp was binned following a fight that broke out during the incident but Thompson was also given 10 minutes on the sidelines for retaliating.
Malachi Smith looked to have sealed things for Blayney with a try inside the last 10 minutes, but once against McKenzie was able to get the reply on CSU's next set of six, making it 24-18.
Bears saw off the late scare and rounded out their season with a try under the posts to prop Jordan Butler right on the full-time siren.
BLAYNEY BEARS 30 (Alex Pettit 2, Brad Baker, Joseph Hobby, Malachi Smith, Jordan Butler tries; Zack Farr 2, Lachlan Ross conversions) defeated CSU MUNGOES 18 (Deryne McKenzie 2, Jack Baldwin tries; Blake Maher 2, Charlie Hutchings conversions)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.