I think your limp conclusion said much more than you realise | Letter

RE: Democracy is a bit messy. It's ever been thus (editorial, July 27).
Democracy is indeed portrayed as a messy business. A "bit messy", as you say.
This take on the best system of governance that ever existed is the propaganda that dictatorial governments aim at Western democratic societies.
You conclude your argument by saying: "Our job at the coming election is to give our number one vote to the candidate we would most like to see in the chamber." Which certainly is a bit of common sense.
However, then you go on to limply conclude (it appears in exasperation): "After that, whether we like it or not, it's all out of our control."
"Out of control" indeed! It once was not so!
It appears that you realise that investigative journalism is dead and, having been buried in the regions at least, just needs a few sentimental flowers thrown on the grave.
Pity about that! The sentiment you express says more about the demise of once great newspapers devolving (for commercial reasons) into blogs than I believe you realise.
