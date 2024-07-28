Driver blows five times legal limit then makes shocking admission to cops

A woman who had been drinking wine all day in Orange before being stopped driving a car by police admitted she often drinks and then gets behind the wheel.
April Somerville of Jubilee Avenue, Orange, pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving after being caught with a reading of 0.223 on March 24, 2024.
According to court documents, police were driving behind a Holden Commodore the 30-year-old Somerville was driving on Glenroi Avenue about 11.10pm.
They noticed the car stop harshly and a back seat passenger get out of the vehicle before the other passengers also got out and started yelling at the driver.
Police activated their lights and warning devices and pulled in behind the car.
Somerville produced a P2 driver's licence.
While speaking with her, police noticed she smelt strongly of alcohol and was slurring her words.
She confirmed she'd been drinking and a road-side breath test returned a reading of 0.266.
She was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further breath analysis which gave a high-range reading of 0.223.
Her licence was suspended on the spot.
In relation to the drinking, Somerville said she had been drinking red and white wine all day.
While also speaking with the police she said she was a constant drinker most days and would drive.
Somerville was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
Solicitor Emily Lucas said her client's driving was "objectively serious".
However, she said her client was willing to engage with counselling for her alcohol misuse.
"She understands the risk the offending posed to herself as well as other road users," Ms Lucas said.
Magistrate David Day said Somerville was detected because of her manner of driving instead of an RBT.
"It looks as though the passenger that got out took exception to the driving," Mr Day said.
"It's erratic driving and a number of people are put at risk."
Mr Day convicted Somerville and sentenced her to a period of community-based imprisonment.
He gave her a seven-month intensive correction order from July 18, 2024 to February 17, 2025.
She must participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs as part of the order.
Somerville's driver's licence was also disqualified for nine months, which will be followed by a 24-month interlock order.
