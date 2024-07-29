GALLERY: Bathurst teams make a splash during closest derby of season

THEY'D met in similar wet conditions once already this season but there was one key difference this time around - it was a much closer result.
The unbeaten Bushrangers took out the third and final AFL Central West Bathurst derby of the men's tier one regular season on Saturday, though not without a big scare from their local rivals Giants at George Park 1.
Bushrangers were 11.13 (79) to 9.8 (62) winners in dreadful conditions, in a game where the two sides traded goals all day.
The 17-point margin is the closest that any team has come to the competition leaders this year.
When the Bushies and Giants came together for their first derby of the season it was played in similarly terrible conditions, but the Bushrangers were dominant 70 point victors on that day.
Bushies coach Alex Sparks said the conditions were always going to bring an element of physicality into the game again.
"We knew the game was going to be close based on the conditions. It was hard fought and physical, as expected," he said.
"Let's just say that everyone who played in that game should have been sore afterwards, for sure.
"Things we can still look for out of this game is how well we handle the pressure. That's the closest game we've had all year. How well we deal with that pressure is really important.
"We're taking some good things about of the game but definitely not anything about our game style. Games like these just come down to grit."
Bushrangers weren't able to come out of the win completely unscathed.
"Tyson Gentle had to go to hospital with concussion so he'll be out for a period of time but outside of that it's only a few niggling issues for other players," Sparks said.
"It was unfortunately one of Tyson's teammates who collided with him and that's all it takes sometimes."
Giants co-coach Sam Sloan became the latest casualty from his team's injury-plagued season when he took an inadvertent blow to the blow just before half-time.
Thankfully, following a trip to hospital, he was cleared of any lingering damage and will be free to join the team for their remaining two games of the regular season.
"I copped a punch to the head in a contest. The face swelled up a bit, had to go to hospital to check it out, but it's all good," Sloan said.
"I think if I was out from that it would have been a bit of a stitch up given the injuries we've had already but we're starting to get a few people back.
"Cooper Brien has come back over the last couple of weeks and he's turned the team around a lot. I don't like to single out individuals but it's hard to ignore when you've got a quality player like him coming back.
"We've got Ferg Mann and Hughy Parsons probably not far away from coming back either. We'll be contenders, for sure."
Last time the Giants took on the Bushrangers in these conditions they lost several of their key playmakers to injuries.
It sparked a tough run through the middle of the season but that time appears to be coming to an end.
"It was a bit of throwback to earlier in the year when it really came down with rain," Sloan said.
"We stuck it to them the whole game and the consensus across the group is that we were in it right until the end.
"We were probably lacking a little bit defensively but we're starting to play some good footy towards the end of the season."
