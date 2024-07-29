Shiver me timbers: Bathurst bracing for its coldest day of 2024

THERE'S been snow on the high country and the frosty mornings are getting even whiter.
Now Bathurst is bracing for its coldest day of the year.
According to Weatherzone meteorologists, the mercury is forecast to drop to a freezing -5 degrees on Tuesday morning.
If that forecast comes to fruition, that would be colder than Bathurst's previous low of -4.2, which occurred on June 25 and was recorded at Weatherzone's official station at the Bathurst Airport.
That low of -5 will follow a trend of below zero temperatures this week.
The mercury dropped to a low of -0.7 on Monday morning around 4.10am, with a low of -4 forecast for Wednesday, followed by -2 on Thursday and -1 on Friday.
Despite the cold weather, no snow is expected in the Central Tablelands this week.
The coldest day for Bathurst on Weatherzone's public records, which date back to 1990, is -8.1, which was recorded on July 15, 2018.
