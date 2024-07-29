There was something missing from this talk in Bathurst about nuclear | Letter

I RECENTLY attended the nuclear information session put on by the business chamber.
I went already knowing about the safety and efficiency record of nuclear energy in other countries. These facts are not generally disputed in scientific and economic circles.
What I was hoping for, and what was missing from this talk, was an honest conversation about the cost and timeline for Australia to achieve the kind of nuclear energy base the presenter argued was so desirable.
Leading scientific and research bodies such as CSIRO, the Australia Institute and ATSE (Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering) all concur that nuclear is too expensive and unsuitable for Australia.
Especially at this late hour with a rapidly warming planet and when we have a deadline to reduce our emissions to comply with our country's obligations under the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Nuclear is remarkable and might have been part of Australia's solution had we started 20 years ago, but that opportunity has passed.
Having spent 10 years in office not promoting nuclear power, the Coalition suddenly has this great idea to go nuclear.
One can't help but think it's all politics to distract voters from other important and pressing issues we face.
To quote Richard Denniss of the Australia Institute: "The Coalition is talking about nuclear to avoid an internal fight about coal. And Labor loves to fight about nuclear with the Liberals so they can avoid a fight with the Greens and teals about coal and gas."
We should put aside political distractions and get on with the job we've already started in switching to renewables and backing it up with batteries and hydro so we can match (or exceed) the 24/7 energy supply we have come to expect under fossil fuel-fired energy.
