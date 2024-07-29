Know the rules when you approach that ballot paper | Letter

RE: Democracy is a bit messy. It's ever been thus (editorial, July 27).
I respond to the editorial and last paragraph "our job at the coming election is to give our number one vote to the candidate we would most like to see in the chamber".
It is important to note that for your vote to count you must preference at least five candidates, in the order of your choice.
An above the line is a preference vote of 1 2 3 4 5 for that group of candidates, in the order they are on the ballot paper.
Further, your vote is only ever with one candidate or none if exhausted - not five or nine as is often suggested (you don't vote for nine councillors - you vote for one with the most favoured nine being elected).
Your chosen preferences only come into play if either your first preference is elected with a surplus to quota - or excluded.
Only then do "surplus" votes pass to the next preference that is still in the race (and stays with them if elected) unless all your preferences have been excluded or already elected where your vote becomes exhausted.
If you vote 1 "above the line" and the lead candidate is excluded, then your vote will not count (exhausted) as the other candidates in that group will almost certainly have already been excluded.
So, if you did not have above the line voting available, would you vote 1 2 3 4 5 ... for all the candidates in that group, in the order set down?
If the answer is no, then perhaps voting below the line is best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.